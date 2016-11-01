Hulu signs deals with Disney, Fox for new streaming TV service

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Video website Hulu on Tuesday
announced deals to add programming from Twenty-first Century Fox
and Walt Disney Co to a streaming TV service
that it plans to offer in early 2017.
Disney and Fox, as well as Comcast Corp and Time
Warner Inc, own stakes in Hulu.
Hulu's live and on-demand streaming video service will
include Fox's entertainment, news, sports and non-fiction
content, along with video from Disney's channels including ABC
and ESPN, it said in a statement.
Time Warner said in August that it would pay $583 million to
buy a 10 percent stake in Hulu and that its Turner networks,
including TBS, Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies, would
be available on the new service.
"With these two new deals in place, and additional partners
to come, Hulu will soon give TV fans of all ages live and
on-demand access to their favorite programs in a whole new, more
flexible, highly personalized way," Hulu Chief Executive Officer
Mike Hopkins said in the company's statement.
Hulu's customers currently watch shows on demand for $8 per
month with commercials or $12 without them. The company has
beefed up its customer service staff and has been hiring
executives from outside and within to slow subscriber defections
ahead of the introduction of its live TV service.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)