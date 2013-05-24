版本:
Yahoo joins growing list of bidders for Hulu -sources

| LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES May 24 Yahoo Inc has submitted a formal proposal to buy Hulu, joining a growing list of bidders for the video service owned by News Corp and Walt Disney Co, two sources with knowledge of the bid told Reuters on Friday.

Yahoo just this week announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of blogging service Tumblr. It now joins rival bidders for Hulu including Time Warner Cable Inc, DirecTV, former News Corp president Peter Chernin and Guggenheim Digital Media, sources have said.

Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
