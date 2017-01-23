UPDATE 3-U.S. blocks health insurer Aetna's $34 bln Humana acquisition

(Adds quotes from experts, industry background, updates shares)
By Diane Bartz
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health
insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of
smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival
Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to
buy Cigna Corp.
The ruling is another victory for the U.S. Justice
Department, whose antitrust enforcement became much more
aggressive during former U.S. President Barack Obama's eight
years in office, which ended last week.
Obama's successor, Donald Trump, and a Republican-controlled
legislature are seeking to undo much of the Affordable Care Act,
better known as Obamacare. The law reshaped the U.S. healthcare
industry by mandating health insurance and creating online
exchanges where consumers can shop for individual policies and
get subsidies.
Aetna, Humana, Anthem and Cigna had cited Obamacare as one
of the main reasons their industry needed to consolidate to cope
with the costs of expanding coverage. Their shares ended trading
on Monday at levels that suggested that investors continued to
see little chance that the two mergers would happen.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit last July to
block Aetna's acquisition of Humana and Anthem's acquisition of
Cigna, arguing that the two deals would lead to higher prices.
Anthem and Cigna are still waiting for a judge to rule on
whether their merger can proceed. Investors have
long been skeptical that this deal can be approved, and Leerink
Research analyst Ana Gupte reiterated on Monday that she
expected to also see this deal blocked.
In his ruling, Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court
for the District of Columbia said the proposed deal would
"substantially lessen competition" in the sale of Medicare
Advantage plans in 364 counties in 21 states that the Justice
Department had identified in its complaint, and on the Obamacare
exchange in three Florida counties.
"We're reviewing the opinion now and giving serious
consideration to an appeal after putting forward a compelling
case," Aetna spokesman T.J. Crawford said. Humana did not
respond to a request for comment.
Humana stands to receive a $1 billion breakup fee from Aetna
should the deal be abandoned.
Jeffrey Jacobovitz, a litigator at law firm Arnall Golden
Gregory LLP, said that appeals at the D.C. Circuit succeed about
one-third of the time and can take a year to resolve. He added
that it would be difficult, though not impossible, for Aetna to
wait for Trump's new antitrust enforcers to be named and then
strike a settlement to save the merger, perhaps by offering to
divest more assets.
Bates dismissed Aetna's argument that there was plenty of
choice for consumers because Medicare Advantage, which is
managed by insurance companies, competes with traditional
Medicare for the elderly and disabled, which is managed by the
government.
"In that (Medicare Advantage) market, which is the primary
focus of this case, the merger is presumptively unlawful - a
conclusion that is strongly supported by direct evidence of
head-to-head competition as well. The companies' rebuttal
arguments are not persuasive," Bates wrote in a 158-page
decision.
Humana shares ended trading up 2.2 percent at $205.02, as
investors brushed off the widely expected ruling. Shares of
Cigna, the other health insurer to be acquired, were almost flat
at $145.31
SEVERAL DEALS TORPEDOED
Several big deals were torpedoed by antitrust regulators
last year, including the $35 billion merger between oil-field
service groups Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc
and the $6 billion combination of Staples Inc
and Office Depot Inc.
Bill Baer, the former head of the Justice Department's
antitrust division who initiated the lawsuit to block the
Aetna-Humana deal, called the decision "a strong affirmation of
the role that competition plays in health insurance markets."
Doctors and hospitals had urged the Justice Department to
block the deal, fearing it would erode their pricing power. Some
large employers also opposed the combination.
"Today's ruling is a decisive victory for jobs, consumers,
and healthcare. Mega mergers like the proposed consolidation of
Aetna and Humana raise prices, lower health care quality - and
kill jobs," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut
Democrat.
Aetna had offered to sell a portfolio of about 290,000
Medicare Advantage members in 21 states to smaller peer Molina
Healthcare Inc for $117 million, but that deal failed to
appease Judge Bates.
"We are disappointed by the court's ruling today. However,
whatever the ultimate outcome of that litigation, we remain
committed to growing our Medicare Advantage product line,"
Molina spokeswoman Sunny Yu said.
Humana is the second-largest Medicare Advantage insurer
while Aetna is the fourth, and the two compete in more than 600
counties, the government said in its complaint. Despite the
adverse regulatory environment, some analysts suggested that an
acquisition of Humana by someone other than Aetna was possible.
"We still suggest other potential M&A optionality exists for
Humana, since nothing in the verdict seems to preclude it from
possible buyers that expressed historic interest and that have
less market overlap, namely Cigna and Anthem, JPMorgan Chase &
Co analysts wrote in a note.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Additional reporting
by Caroline Humer and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)