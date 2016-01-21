Aetna's deal for Humana will push up costs for seniors - think tank

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 Aetna Inc's plan to
buy smaller insurer Humana Inc for $31 billion will mean
seniors will pay higher Medicare Advantage premiums, according
to a new report by the think tank Center for American Progress
(CAP).
Aetna's proposed deal for Humana would combine Aetna's 7
percent of the Medicare Advantage market with Humana's 19
percent, and make it the largest provider, according to CAP,
which was founded by John Podesta who worked in the White House
under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Medicare Advantage is an insurance plan for seniors that is
largely paid for by the government but administered by private
insurers.
The deal is one of two giant insurance mergers announced in
July. The other was Anthem's $45 billion bid for Cigna
Corp. Deal values were calculated based on Wednesday's
closing stock prices.
CAP said in one analysis it found that in counties where
Aetna competed with Humana, Aetna's average annual premiums were
$302 lower. Using a more conservative approach, it determined
that Aetna's average annual premiums were $155 less if it
competed against Humana, while Humana's premiums were $43 less
if it competed against Aetna, CAP said.
Aetna said that seniors who are hit with price increases
with Medicare Advantage could always switch to traditional
Medicare, and that two-thirds of seniors are on traditional
Medicare. "This keeps downward pressure on prices and upward
pressure on quality," said Aetna spokeswoman Kristine Grow in an
email.
She also said that Aetna and Humana combined have 4.4
million Medicare Advantage enrollees, about 8 percent of the 54
million people enrolled in Medicare.
"There will continue to be significant competition in
Medicare Advantage, with many health plans and other new
industry entrants," she said in the email.
Despite the predicted price increase, CAP stopped short of
asking the U.S. Justice Department outright to sue to stop the
proposed deal.
"All of the available evidence suggests that the bar should
be very high for approving these mergers and that they should be
stopped absent clear and compelling evidence that they will
benefit consumers," the think tank said in its report.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)