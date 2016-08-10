Judge sets Aetna-Humana antitrust trial date for December 5

BRIEF-Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
Washington DC Aug 10 The U.S. District Court judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department's case to block Aetna Inc.'s $34 billion purchase of Humana Inc. has set a trial date for Dec. 5, 2016, later than the companies had requested.
Aetna and Humana are fighting the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit asserting that combining the two companies will harm consumers and raise prices. The companies were seeking an earlier date for the trial to increase the possibility of closing the deal within their target timeframe.
Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said during a hearing on Wednesday that the companies had failed to define any harm that would be caused by setting the date in December. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington D.C.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Zyto announces discussions regarding possible sale of health & wellness business, pivot into solar energy business
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team defended his nominee for health and human services (HHS) secretary, Tom Price, from charges that he bought shares in a company days before introducing legislation that would have benefited the firm.