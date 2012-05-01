Florida investigators seek information from Humana

May 1 Federal investigators in Florida are seeking information from health insurer Humana Inc about the coding of claims by medical providers and loans to physician practices, among other issues.

The civil division of the federal prosecutor's office for the Southern District of Florida informed Humana on Jan. 6 that it was seeking documents and information from the company and several affiliates, Humana said in its quarterly securities filing on Monday.

Humana is one of the largest private providers of Medicare plans for the elderly.

The company previously disclosed that it was conducting an internal probe of its Florida subsidiary operations.

Loans and other support for physician practices are among the matters Humana is reviewing. The company is also looking at relationships between employees and providers, and practices tied to the financial support of non-profit or provider access centers for Medicaid enrollment.

Humana said it has kept regulatory authorities informed about the progress of the company's investigation.

"We also may face litigation or further government inquiry regarding certain aspects of the Medicare and Medicaid operations of certain of our Florida subsidiaries," Humana said in its filing.

Humana reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on Monday, sending its shares down sharply. The shares were up 3.5 percent at $83.50 in afternoon trading on Tuesday, recovering some of Monday's losses.