Florida investigators seek information from Humana

May 1 Federal investigators in Florida are
seeking information from health insurer Humana Inc about
the coding of claims by medical providers and loans to physician
practices, among other issues.
The civil division of the federal prosecutor's office for
the Southern District of Florida informed Humana on Jan. 6 that
it was seeking documents and information from the company and
several affiliates, Humana said in its quarterly securities
filing on Monday.
Humana is one of the largest private providers of Medicare
plans for the elderly.
The company previously disclosed that it was conducting an
internal probe of its Florida subsidiary operations.
Loans and other support for physician practices are among
the matters Humana is reviewing. The company is also looking at
relationships between employees and providers, and practices
tied to the financial support of non-profit or provider access
centers for Medicaid enrollment.
Humana said it has kept regulatory authorities informed
about the progress of the company's investigation.
"We also may face litigation or further government inquiry
regarding certain aspects of the Medicare and Medicaid
operations of certain of our Florida subsidiaries," Humana said
in its filing.
Humana reported lower-than-expected first-quarter profit on
Monday, sending its shares down sharply. The shares were up 3.5
percent at $83.50 in afternoon trading on Tuesday, recovering
some of Monday's losses.