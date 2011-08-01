UPDATE 3-Humana boosts outlook after beat, but shares fall

* Q2 EPS $2.71 vs $2.06 Wall Street estimate

* Q2 rev rises 8 pct to $9.28 billion

* Raises 2011 EPS view to $7.50-7.60 from $6.70-$6.90

* Shares fall on deficit-deal concerns after initial jump (Adds analyst and company comments, byline)

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Health insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) posted a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped by growth in its Medicare plans for senior citizens, and raised its full-year earnings forecast by about 11 percent.

Despite the strong report, shares of Humana and other health insurers fell on Monday on fears that the debt-ceiling deal in Washington could lead to cuts in Medicare and other federal health programs, analysts said.

Health insurer shares have sharply outperformed the broader market this year as fears eased that the healthcare overhaul would undermine the industry and as Americans avoided doctor visits and delayed medical procedures, lowering medical claims for the companies.

"The macro issues are impacting all sectors -- and the winners in particular," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Thomas Carroll said. "Our sense is that strong performing sectors year-to-date are seeing profit-taking.

Humana shares were off 4.8 percent in midday trading after initially rising more than 5 percent on the earnings report. Shares of rivals Aetna Inc (AET.N) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) were off 4.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Humana, one of the largest Medicare plan providers, said medical costs as a percentage of revenue would be lower this year than previously expected, helping to boost its 2011 profit projection. But planned investments in its Medicare business to help sow seeds for future gains will temper that forecast, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Mike McCallister told analysts on a conference call he expects "good growth" for the company's Medicare plans next year.

"Barring something unusual, we should have a good '12 in Medicare," McCallister said.

Health insurers have generally topped second-quarter expectations, but not to the extent seen in the first quarter, throwing some cold water on the strong run for the companies' share prices this year.

Humana's significant earnings beat comes after Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N on Friday failed to lift its forecast in line with Wall Street's target and Medicaid specialist Amerigroup Corp AGP.N badly missed second-quarter expectations. [ID:nN1E76S02V]

"Humana's report was strong and the company had offered upbeat comments about initial 2012 expectations," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said. "Healthcare is broadly for sale on Medicare concerns."

Humana continues to see "moderate" medical claim trends, Chief Financial Officer Jim Bloem told analysts on a conference call.

Humana's second-quarter net income rose to $460.3 million, or $2.71 a share, from $340.1 million, or $2 a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average expected $2.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $9.28 billion. Analysts looked for $9.35 billion.

Enrollment in Humana's Medicare Advantage plans rose 10 percent to 1.6 million at the end of June.

The company raised its full-year earnings outlook to a range of $7.50 to $7.60 per share, up from its prior view of $6.70 to $6.90. Analysts have been looking for $7.07.

"This was a strong quarter for Humana and seems to have allowed the company to spend more in (the second half) to help bolster its performance in 2012 as well," Wells Fargo analyst Peter Costa said in a research note.

For the third quarter, Humana expects earnings of $1.95 to $2.05 per share. Analysts had looked for $1.96.

Humana shares fell 4.8 percent to $70.98 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, additional reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; editing by Joyjeet Das, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)