UPDATE 1-Humana to buy Arcadian Management Services

Aug 25 Health insurer Humana Inc said it would buy Arcadian Management Services for an undisclosed sum to expand and grow its Medicare business.

Oakland, California-based Arcadian Management is a health maintenance organisation (HMO) that offers healthcare coverage plans to 64,000 members in 15 states.

The acquisition of the HMO, which reported $622 million in revenue for 2010, is expected to close in late 2011 and will not impact 2011 outlook, Humana said in a statement.

Humana shares were trading down 2.5 percent at $70.86 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)