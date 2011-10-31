UPDATE 3-Humana profit strong; '12 view better than feared

* Q3 EPS $2.67 vs $2.02 Wall Street view

* Raises 2011 earnings forecast

* 2012 view below Street, but analysts call conservative

* Shares jump 7 percent (Adds further analyst comment, regular share trading)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Oct 31 Humana Inc's (HUM.N) quarterly profit soared past estimates on growth in its Medicare plans for the elderly and low medical claims, and the health insurer gave an initial forecast for 2012 earnings that reassured investors, sending shares to their highest level in nearly four years.

Humana, one of the largest U.S. providers of Medicare plans, projected earnings below Wall Street's target for next year. But analysts have been warning investors that Humana might give an initial disappointing 2012 outlook and that the forecast would likely prove conservative.

"The outlook is generally higher than the buyside expectations we have heard," Jefferies & Co analyst David Windley said in a research note.

The insurer also expects strong Medicare membership gains for next year, including more than 200,000 additional Medicare Advantage enrollees and at least 500,000 in prescription-drug only plans.

As a big Medicare player, Humana is well-situated in an area that many rivals want to break into further.

Just last week, Cigna Corp (CI.N) agreed to buy Medicare specialist HealthSpring Inc HS.N for $3.8 billion -- the health insurance industry's biggest deal in six years. Shares of Humana and other Medicare companies rose on the deal, which indicated a premium being put on Medicare membership.

Medicare is an enticing market for health insurers because the entry of the postwar baby boom generation into retirement is expected to swell the ranks of the privately run Medicare Advantage plans.

Even before Monday's trading, Humana shares had risen about 47 percent this year, the best performance of all major health insurer stocks. On Monday, they were up 7 percent to $86 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, rising as high as $86.47.

BIG QUARTERLY BEAT

Third-quarter net income rose to $444.8 million, or $2.67 a share, from $393.2 million, or $2.32 a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected earnings of $2.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 11 percent to $9.3 billion, ahead of analysts' expectation of $9.25 billion.

Humana's Medicare Advantage individual enrollment stood at 1.61 million at the end of the quarter, up 10 percent.

Humana's enrollment in its Medicare prescription drug-only plans jumped 47 percent to 2.48 million, helped by a low-priced national plan it is selling with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).

Humana spent 80.7 percent of premium revenue on medical costs, down from 81.6 percent a year ago. The 2011 ratio was below the 83.1 percent expected by Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg.

"The outperformance relative to our expectations was due primarily to lower-than-expected medical costs," Rigg said in a research note.

Humana attributed the lower claims to its own care coordination and disease management programs as well as to increased membership in the standalone drug plans that carry a lower benefit ratio.

Health insurers in general have benefited from lower medical claims as Americans delay or avoid doctor visits and procedures in the weak economy.

For 2011, Humana expects to earn $8.35 to $8.40 a share, up from its prior view of $7.50-$7.60 a share.

For 2012, it sees a profit of $7.40-$7.60 a share, compared with analysts' estimate of $7.79.

Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda said that in recent years Humana's forecasts have been "well below what the company actually reports so we wouldn't read very much into the below consensus guidance range." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Derek Caney)