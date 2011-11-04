UPDATE 2-Humana hires McKesson executive as next CEO

* Humana CEO McCallister to retire in next 12-18 months

Nov 4 Humana Inc (HUM.N) hired a top executive from drug wholesaler McKesson Corp (MCK.N) to eventually become its next chief executive officer, replacing the U.S. health insurer's longtime leader, Mike McCallister.

Humana, one of the largest providers of Medicare plans for the elderly, said on Friday that Bruce Broussard, who has been CEO of McKesson Specialty Health, a McKesson subsidiary, will be president of Humana starting next month.

The company expects that McCallister, 59, will retire as chief executive officer in the next 12 to 18 months and that Broussard will become CEO at that time.

Broussard, 49, was CEO of US Oncology Inc when McKesson bought the privately held cancer care specialist last year. Humana pointed to the fact that Broussard worked closely with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services while at US Oncology.

McCallister, who is also Humana's chairman, has presided over the company's explosive Medicare growth, spurred by government regulations that eased the nationwide expansion of privately run plans under the federal program.

Humana shares have soared 58 percent this year, topping the performance of its rivals, as investors and the industry warm to the growth opportunities in Medicare.

McCallister has been CEO for 11 years, making him easily the longest-tenured chief of any major health insurer. He has also worked for Humana for 37 years.

In an interview with Reuters in March, McCallister quipped, "I'm way past my sell date if you look at the average tenure," and added that he had retirement "on the horizon, but it's not in the near horizon."

Humana also said it was promoting Chief Operating Officer Jim Murray to executive vice president and COO. Murray, 57, will join McCallister and Broussard in the Office of the Chairman, which the company said is designed to guide the company's strategy and leadership transition.

Murray joined Humana in 1989 and was named COO in 2006.

Humana shares were down 1.1 percent at $85.68 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Matthew Lewis)