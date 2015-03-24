UPDATE 1-Humana says previously disclosed DOJ query involves other companies

(Adds DaVita, DOJ response)
NEW YORK, March 24 Humana Inc, one of
the largest U.S. providers of Medicare Advantage healthcare
plans for older people, said on Tuesday that it believes a
previously disclosed government query for information is part of
a wider review involving many healthcare companies.
Humana first said the U.S. Department of Justice had asked
it to volunteer information about risk adjustment matters on
Feb. 18.
"Humana believes that this request for information is in
connection with a wider review of Medicare risk adjustment
generally that includes a number of Medicare Advantage plans,
providers and vendors," the company said in a regulatory filing
on Tuesday.
The disclosure came the morning after DaVita Healthcare
Partners Inc said in a regulatory filing that its JSA
Medical Group unit had received a subpoena from the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector
General. JSA provides medical services through clinics and
pharmacies.
DaVita said it had been advised by a Justice Department
lawyer that the subpoena related to a civil investigation of
Humana and its service providers' risk adjustment practices and
data including patient diagnoses.
DaVita said the time period involved was from 2008 through
2013 and that the subpoena related in particular to two Florida
physicians that had previously contracted with it.
The government makes risk adjustment payments to Humana and
other companies that provide Medicare Advantage when they have
patients who are sicker than average.
"As matter of policy, the department generally neither
confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation," Justice
Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas said.
Susquehanna analyst Chris Rigg said in a research note that
the Humana disclosure fit with the DaVita request and a notice
to insurers from a Health and Human Services division earlier
this year about its review of the use of patient in-home risk
assessments by insurers.
Humana shares were up 0.4 percent at $182.77 in morning
trading. DaVita was down 0.6 percent at $82.32.
