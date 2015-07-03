CORRECTED-UPDATE 4-Aetna nears deal to buy Humana for about $34 bln -sources

(Fixes Humana's location to Louisville, not Lexington, in 7th
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 2 U.S health insurer Aetna Inc is
nearing an agreement to buy rival Humana Inc for about
$34 billion in a cash and stock deal, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Thursday.
One person said Aetna's offer would value Humana at about
$230 per share and that a deal could be announced as early as
Friday.
The offer, if it goes through, would make it the largest
deal in the insurance industry, dwarfing Anthem Inc's
acquisition of WellPoint in 2004 for $16.6 billion.
A $230 per share offer would be at a premium of nearly 23
percent to Humana's close on the New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday.
Representatives from Humana and Aetna declined to comment.
Humana's sale has been anticipated since May when it was
first reported that Cigna Corp and Aetna were interested,
and multiple sources confirmed to Reuters that the company was
entertaining offers.
Humana, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has been under
pressure for more than a year from investors, who include
activist fund Glenview Capital Management, to produce higher
returns.
Last year Humana hired a CFO from investment bank Goldman
Sachs and went through a strategic review that included asset
sales. But it missed several quarters of earnings targets and
struggled with profits in its individual business, disappointing
Wall Street.
A deal would push Hartford, Conn.-based Aetna close to
Anthem's No. 2 insurer spot by membership, and would nearly
triple Aetna's Medicare Advantage business.
The company's Medicare Advantage business offers government
paid insurance for older people and the disabled to about 4.6
million customers.
ANTITRUST ISSUES
Antitrust authorities, who were aggressive in their review
of the failed deal between Comcast and Time Warner
Cable, are expected to scrutinize how the combination of
insurers will affect competition for each line of insurance:
Medicare, Medicaid for the poor, individual insurance,
commercial insurance for small and large businesses and the
large employer business.
Aetna and Humana are in nine of the same states in Medicare
Advantage. Combined, they would have market share of 88 percent
in Kansas, 80 percent in West Virginia, 58 percent in Iowa and
51 percent in Missouri.
Wall Street analysts and some antitrust experts have said
they expect the combination will be approved, although
regulators may ask for some divestitures. Others have said it is
unclear that this group of regulators will stick to the usual
review playbook for such a large deal and may add other
restrictions.
The Justice Department, which reviews insurance mergers,
will scrutinize any possible deal city-by-city to see if the
combination would have a monopoly in any metropolitan area, said
Andre Barlow, a veteran of the Justice Department who is now at
Washington law firm Doyle, Barlow and Mazard PLLC.
