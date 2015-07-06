UPDATE 3-Aetna CEO addresses antitrust concerns over Humana deal

(Adds comments from Massachusetts attorney general, American
Hospital Association)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, July 6 Aetna Inc's chief
executive said Monday he was confident any antitrust review of
the health insurer's proposed purchase of smaller rival Humana
Inc would allow the deal to close in the second half of
2016.
Mark Bertolini said Aetna had already prepared for possible
divestitures to address overlaps with Humana's business in the
largest-ever U.S. health insurance deal. The two sides announced
the $37 billion transaction on Friday. Hospital and state
officials said they would take a hard look at whether the deal
would diminish competition for consumers.
"We took a conservative view of what we would need to
divest," Bertolini said during an investor conference call.
Aetna has not discussed the deal directly with the U.S.
Department of Justice, but has consulted with regulatory
experts, Bertolini told cable channel CNBC.
"We believe that given the legal advice we have...that this
is a very manageable transaction," he said.
The bigger the insurer, the more power it has negotiating
prices with hospitals and other providers, as well as improving
its doctor networks.
Aetna and Humana are in nine of the same states in one of
their key businesses - Medicare Advantage plans for the elderly.
Combined, they would have market share of 88 percent in Kansas,
80 percent in West Virginia, 58 percent in Iowa and 51 percent
in Missouri.
Regulators would also look for the impact on competition in
each local market for the companies' Medicaid plans for the
poor, individual insurance, commercial insurance for small and
large businesses and the large employer business.
Attorneys general in several U.S. states said on Monday they
would be ready to review the proposed deal.
"Our office is aware of these mergers, and we will be
looking to determine whether or not there's any significant
impact on Massachusetts," said Chloe Gotsis, a spokeswoman for
the state AG's office.
Healthcare providers are concerned that further
consolidation will decrease competition in the insurance
industry, said Alicia Mitchell, spokeswoman for the American
Hospital Association.
"Any potential deal of this magnitude needs rigorous
scrutiny. That's why the AHA will call upon the DOJ and Congress
to exercise a significant level of scrutiny," Mitchell said in
an emailed statement.
Health insurers have been in a race to consolidate, saying
that being larger would help them negotiate better prices with
doctors and hospitals as well as cut administrative costs.
No. 2 health insurer Anthem Inc has offered to buy
No. 5 Cigna Corp. The two companies have revived
discussions in light of the Humana-Aetna deal, though it is not
clear whether they can agree on terms including price and
governance issues, sources familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
If an Anthem-Cigna deal is announced within the next two to
three months, regulators could look at the impact of both
mergers at the same time, Bertolini said.
"It really depends on whether or not any other deals are
announced," he told investors. "Currently we anticipate that our
transaction will be viewed alone at this point in time, but they
could be bundled together at some point."
Aetna shares fell 6.4 percent to $117.43 on Monday as
investors took stock of the regulatory and financial risks of
the deal. Humana also lowered its 2015 financial forecasts,
citing higher than expected expenses in its Medicare
business.
Humana shares closed up 0.8 percent at $188.96, well below
the value of Aetna's proposed cash and stock offer of $223,
based on the most recent share prices.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Additional reporting
by Greg Roumeliotis, Susan Kelly and Karen Freifeld; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Christian Plumb)