UPDATE 2-California insurance chief urges U.S. to block Aetna-Humana deal

NEW YORK, June 23 California's insurance
commissioner on Thursday urged national antitrust regulators to
block health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion
acquisition of Humana Inc.
David Jones, whose state Department of Insurance does not
have authority to block the deal, said the acquisition would be
anti-competitive in California and nationwide and contribute to
higher prices for insurance.
Jones' comments came just days after California's other
insurance regulator said it had approved the Aetna-Humana deal
with conditions, including that Aetna keep down premium
increases and invest $50 million in communities.
"We received approval earlier this week from the California
Department of Managed Health Care, the only regulatory agency in
the state with official oversight of our acquisition," Aetna
spokesman T.J. Crawford said.
Jones a week ago also called for the U.S. Justice Department
to stand against Anthem Inc's proposed acquisition of
Cigna Corp. He said that one of his concerns is the
shrinking number of commercial insurers available to enter new
markets.
"If Humana disappears into this merger, it's one less
company that has the realistic possibility of entering the
market," Jones said.
He said the agreement reached between Aetna and the
California Department of Managed Health Care did not address
antitrust concerns detailed in a 24-page letter his insurance
department sent to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Aetna shares were up 0.3 percent at $120.49 and those of
Humana was off 0.1 percent at $187.41 in mid-afternoon trading
having fallen slightly after Jones' comments.
