2016年 7月 8日

Humana shares drop on report of DOJ meeting over Aetna deal

July 7 Shares in health insurer Humana fell nearly 10 percent following a report that antitrust regulators were due to discuss "significant concerns" over its proposed buyout by rival Aetna Inc

Antitrust trade publication MLex said officials from both insurers were due to meet with U.S. Department of Justice reviewers on Friday about their proposed merger. Justice Department investigators are mainly concerned whether the deal will limit consumer choices for Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly.

Reuters previously reported that Aetna has begun a process to divest about $1 billion of Medicare Advantage assets to address antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by James Dalgleish)

