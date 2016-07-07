Humana shares drop on report of DOJ meeting over Aetna deal

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Shares in health insurer Humana fell nearly 10 percent following a report that antitrust regulators were due to discuss "significant concerns" over its proposed buyout by rival Aetna Inc
Antitrust trade publication MLex said officials from both insurers were due to meet with U.S. Department of Justice reviewers on Friday about their proposed merger. Justice Department investigators are mainly concerned whether the deal will limit consumer choices for Medicare Advantage health plans for the elderly.
Reuters previously reported that Aetna has begun a process to divest about $1 billion of Medicare Advantage assets to address antitrust concerns. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.