U.S. attorneys argue Aetna-Humana deal violates antitrust law - Trial

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Diane Bartz WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Attorneys for the Justice Department argued to a judge on Monday that health insurer Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc violated antitrust law for its Medicare and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking off a trial expected to last weeks. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July asking the court to stop Aetna's $34 billion deal for Humana, arguing that it would lead to higher prices for people in Medicare and the individual insurance program created under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath told Judge John Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that traditional government-managed Medicare does not compete with Medicare Advantage, which is managed by insurance companies. Aetna has argued that Medicare Advantage competes with the government's traditional Medicare program for elderly or disabled patients. It also is selling Medicare plans in some regions to Molina Healthcare Co, a move Conrath said would not help sustain competition. Humana is the second largest Medicare Advantage insurer while Aetna is the fourth, and the two compete in more than 600 counties, the government said in its complaint. Eight states and Washington, DC joined the government in the lawsuit. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Caroline Humer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.