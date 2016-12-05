UPDATE 3-U.S. attorneys argue Aetna-Humana deal violates antitrust law

(Add testimony of Aetna executive; updates share prices)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 A U.S. Justice Department
attorney told a federal judge on Monday that health insurer
Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc
would break antitrust law by reducing competition in Medicare
Advantage and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking off a trial
expected to last weeks.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in July asking the
court to stop Aetna's $34 billion deal for Humana, arguing it
would lead to higher prices for seniors and the disabled on
Medicare and for people who use the individual insurance program
created under the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as
Obamacare.
Aetna defended the deal on Monday, arguing that Medicare
Advantage competes with the government's traditional Medicare
program for elderly or disabled patients. It also said that it
plans to stay out of the Obamacare exchanges in the near future.
Both programs, as well as antitrust enforcement, could face
changes under Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath told Judge John
Bates of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
that traditional government-managed Medicare does not compete
with Medicare Advantage, which is run by insurers.
A witness called by the government, Aetna executive Nancy
Cocozza, president of Aetna's Medicare Business, was shown
internal documents that appeared to show that Aetna considered
Humana a major competitor but not original Medicare. The
documents were not visible in the court.
Shown one assessment of top competitors that did not have
Medicare, Cocozza protested, "These are MA (Medicare Advantage)
competitors but there are others."
Conrath also said that Aetna's plan to largely exit the
Obamacare exchanges in 2017 should be disregarded because the
company could re-enter the market as soon as 2018 if it chooses.
Conrath said written communications showed that Aetna left
Obamacare because of the antitrust lawsuit.
Aetna has said it would not return to the exchanges until
2019 at the earliest.
Share prices of both companies dropped Monday. Humana closed
down 2.2 percent at $208.83 while Aetna was down 3 percent at
$129.45.
Aetna attorney John Majoras argued that traditional Medicare
and Medicare Advantage did compete, citing a U.S. government
website. There could soon be more competition, he said, noting
"entry has been common and it has been widespread."
Majoras also argued that the Obamacare exchanges were
unprofitable and said that was the real reason the company
planned to drop out of 11 of the 15 states where they are on the
exchanges. "The result to Aetna has been mounting losses,"
Majoras said. "Humana's losses were actually even a bit worse."
The Justice Department filed another lawsuit in July to stop
Anthem Inc's planned $45 billion purchase of Cigna Corp
. That trial is underway in the same courthouse. The
trials will be over before Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. He
has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare and has said
Medicare should be modernized.
Humana is the second largest Medicare Advantage insurer
while Aetna is the fourth, and the two compete in more than 600
counties, the government said in its complaint.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Caroline Humer; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)