Aeromexico says Delta to complete acquisition of 49 percent stake in Q2
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
Feb 15 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Monday Florida's insurance regulator approved its acquisition of Humana Inc.
The company said that with the approval from Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation, it has secured 10 of the 20 state approvals required.
Aetna said in July it would buy smaller rival Humana for about $37 billion in cash and stock, the largest deal ever in the insurance industry.
The announced mergers of Aetna and Humana, as well as Anthem Inc's bid for Cigna Corp, have come under increased scrutiny as the deals would reduce the number of nationwide health insurers to three from five.
About 15 state attorneys general have joined the U.S. Justice Department's probe of the two mergers, Reuters reported last month, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aetna said it continued to cooperate with the Department of Justice in its probe and said it was possible DoJ would require divestitures in some regions. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
DUBLIN, Jan 19 Aeromexico said on Thursday it expects a share tender transaction to lift Delta Air Lines' stake to 49 percent to be completed by the end of the second quarter.
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar rebounded, Asian shares slipped and government bond yields soared to multi-week highs on Thursday after U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen signalled a path of steady interest rate increases for the world's largest economy.
DAVOS, Jan 19 The British government is supportive of a three-year transition period for the financial sector once Britain leaves the European Union, Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Thursday.