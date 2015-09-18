U.S. justice department seeks more information on Aetna, Humana deal

Sept 18 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on
Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice asked for more
information on its pending $37 billion acquisition of Humana Inc
.
The DoJ's so-called "second request" will delay by 30 days
the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
antitrust act, Aetna said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1KWrP6s)
Aetna's offer to buy Humana and rival health insurer Anthem
Inc's $48 billion offer for Cigna Inc were
expected to face increased scrutiny from regulators.
The two deals raised concerns of higher prices for companies
that buy insurance for their workers or for people who buy their
own insurance.
Aetna said on Friday that it continues to expect the
acquisition to be completed in the second half of 2016.
