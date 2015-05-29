UPDATE 1-Health insurer Humana considering selling itself - WSJ

(Adds details, share movement)

May 29 Health insurer Humana Inc is considering selling itself and it has received indications of takeover interest, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp are among the possible bidders for Humana, the Journal reported.

Humana is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential sale, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1cnEfE6)

Humana, Aetna and Cigna could not be immediately reached for comment.

Humana, which had a market value of $26.72 billion as of Thursday's close, specializes in Medicare health insurance and drug plans for the elderly and disabled.

Humana said in April that there was an unexpected pick-up in the rate of hospital admissions late in March and April, sparking a sell-off in its own and other insurers' shares.

Humana's shares were up 18 percent at $210.50 on Friday afternoon. The stock touched a record high of $211.18 earlier in the day.

Cigna's shares were up about 5 percent at $142.08, while Aetna's were up 2.3 percent at 119.07. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)