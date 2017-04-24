U.S. health insurer Humana raises 2017 profit forecast

April 24 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported first-quarter results that topped its own expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast, mainly due to outperformance in its retail business.

The company said the results in its retail business were largely due to "prior period development in its individual Medicare Advantage business."

Humana said its earnings per share rose to $7.49 in the first quarter from $1.68 a year earlier.

The company said it now expects full-year earnings of at least $16.91 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $16.65 to $16.85 per share. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)