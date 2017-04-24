版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:42 BJT

U.S. health insurer Humana raises 2017 profit forecast

April 24 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported first-quarter results that topped its own expectations and raised its full-year profit forecast, mainly due to outperformance in its retail business.

The company said the results in its retail business were largely due to "prior period development in its individual Medicare Advantage business."

Humana said its earnings per share rose to $7.49 in the first quarter from $1.68 a year earlier.

The company said it now expects full-year earnings of at least $16.91 per share, compared with its prior forecast of $16.65 to $16.85 per share. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐