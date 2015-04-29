Humana CFO says Medicare hospitalizations higher than foreseen

NEW YORK, April 29 Humana Inc Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday that the insurer had seen a "slight uptick" in hospital admissions for Medicare Advantage members during the last few weeks of the first quarter and in April.

Kane said on a conference call with investors that the cost per-admission was on the decline. Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said that might indicate that the admissions were related to an extension of the influenza season and is not a new trend.

Investors are closely watching medical services use for signs that it is picking up, which could cause insurers to spend more money on medical claims. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)