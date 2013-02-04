Humana says fourth-quarter profit falls

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
Feb 4 Health insurer Humana Inc said on Monday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen as a rise in operating expenses outpaced its increase in revenue.
The company reported net income of $192 million, or $1.19 a share, down from $199 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $9.56 billion from $9.06 billion.
The company backed the outlook it gave in November for 2013 earnings of $7.60 to $7.80 per share, saying it expected improved operating results and that its Metropolitan Health Networks Inc acquisition would add to profits.
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.