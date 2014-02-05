UPDATE 3-Humana says young people signing up for Obamacare

By Caroline Humer
Feb 5 Humana Inc said on Wednesday that
it received 202,000 applications for Obamacare health insurance
plans, many of them from young people, but still gave a wide
forecast for 2014 profit as it waits to see the demographics of
future customers.
The U.S. health insurer made the disclosure as it reported a
fourth-quarter loss due to a $243 million charge to set aside
financial reserves for a group of long-term care policies that
it no longer sells.
President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law,
often called Obamacare, set up state-based insurance exchanges
to let individuals buy policies with income-based subsidies.
Enrollment in exchange products has been hampered by
technology problems both with HealthCare.gov, the online
marketplace for 36 states, and in some of the other 14 states
that run their own sites.
In November, Obama asked insurers to allow old policies to
be extended under political pressure to keep a promise he had
made that people who liked their plan, could keep their plan. On
Monday, the Congressional Budget Office lowered its estimate for
total exchange enrollment to 6 million, citing these extensions.
The government has said about 3 million people have signed up so
far.
Humana, which previously cut its outlook for sign-ups by at
least half because of the technology failures, said it saw that
more customers than usual were extending their old health plans.
Because of the light enrollment, Humana said it expects that
it will not get the proportion of healthy and sick customers
that it had expected.
Still, Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard said that its
first look at enrollees so far shows that they are "scaling a
bit more to the younger side."
Young people, typically defined as adults under age 35, have
fewer medical problems and are less expensive to insure, making
them an important element to ensure the long-term viability of
the exchanges.
"This could potentially mitigate some of the adverse impact
associated with the risk pool deterioration from our higher
membership in non-ACA compliant plans," Broussard said, in
reference to plans that do not meet the criteria of the
Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Humana also said that costs of these patients interacting
with its customer service centers have been higher than it
anticipated.
WAITING ON PRIVATE MEDICARE RATES
Broussard also painted an uncertain outlook for its private
Medicare Advantage business, which accounts for two-thirds of
its revenue. The government is expected to announce 2015
reimbursement rates for private Medicare on Feb. 21 that he said
could cut funding by 6 percent to 7 percent.
Humana shares fell 1.3 percent to $96.25 while shares of
competitors Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc,
WellPoint Inc and Cigna gained. Aetna and Cigna
also report this week.
"It all falls back to Medicare Advantage reimbursement rates
and what is going to end up being the ultimate enrollment
demographics for the exchanges. It looks pretty reasonable to me
for the most part, but there is still a lot of uncertainty,"
said Vishnu Lekraj, an analyst at Morningstar.
Humana's number of exchange applications - 202,000 by Jan.
31 - compares with the 400,000 people that competitor WellPoint
Inc said it had signed up on the exchanges when it announced
results last month. Both are in 14 states.
For 2014, Humana said it expected its total individual
membership, which includes plans sold to people outside the
exchanges, to be flat to up 100,000.
Besides health plans, Humana also provides dental, vision
and other supplemental health and financial products. Most of
its revenue comes from the sale of private Medicare plans.
Humana said that it still expected to spend 50 cents to 90
cents per share on investment and startup expenses for new
state-based Medicaid contracts and the state-based insurance
exchanges this year, affirming details it gave in January.
The company also backed its 2014 earnings outlook, also
presented in January, of $7.25 to $7.75 per share, compared with
$7.73 in 2013.
LOSS REFLECTS POLICYHOLDER COSTS
Humana reported a fourth-quarter loss of $30 million, or 19
cents per share, compared with year-earlier earnings of $192
million, or $1.19 per share.
Excluding the 99-cent-per-share expense, the company would
have posted a profit of 80 cents per share. On that basis,
analysts were expecting earnings of 94 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $10.19 billion from $9.56 billion as the
company's individual and Medicare businesses signed up more
people.
The company spent 85.8 percent of its policy premiums on
benefits, up from 83.7 percent a year earlier, due primarily to
the $243 million set aside to strengthen reserves in that closed
block of long-term care policies that it took on in 2007 with
the acquisition of KMG America.
Humana said it had adjusted the reserves to reflect
policyholder longevity, increased in-home healthcare use and
lower interest rates.
Humana said it is considering strategic alternatives for
that business.
During the quarter, Humana said costs increased in its
retail segment because of spending on the exchanges and Medicaid
contracts as well as some higher marketing expenses for new
Medicare products.