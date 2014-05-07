Humana reports lower profit due to marketing costs

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Humana Inc said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell as it spent more on marketing and investments related to new products, such as certain Medicare Advantage and Obamacare exchange plans, as well as healthcare reform taxes and fees.
The company reported net profit of $368 million, or $2.35 per share, down from $473 million, or $2.95 per share a year earlier. The year-earlier figure included a 41 cent-per-share benefit from settling contract claims.
Humana kept its 2014 outlook unchanged at $7.25 to $7.75 per share, which it said accounted for such factors as better performance across its businesses but higher-than-expected drug costs for the treatment of Hepatitis C. (Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by W Simon)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.