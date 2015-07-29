UPDATE 2-Humana says medical costs cut into second-quarter profit

(New throughout)
July 29 Health insurer Humana Inc, which
earlier this month agreed to be bought by Aetna Inc for
$37 billion, on Wednesday reported a rise in a key medical cost
metric that missed analyst expectations.
Humana's consolidated benefit ratio, or the ratio of its
spending on medical claims versus premium revenue it takes in,
was 85.2 percent compared with 83.1 percent a year ago.
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note
that the ratio was 50 basis points worse than Wall Street
consensus.
Investors closely watch this ratio as a sign of whether
insurers, who have benefited from years of low medical use and
claims, will be caught out by sudden shifts in demand.
Humana first said in early July that costs related to the
rate of hospital admissions among Medicare customers were higher
than it had anticipated. It cut its 2015 outlook by 8 percent
and shares fell at that time.
On Wednesday, Humana said medical costs have not worsened
since it issued that outlook earlier this month. It reiterated
that it believes it has priced its 2016 premium rates to cover
these costs, indicating that this key metric should improve.
Humana had missed analyst expectations several quarters in a
row because of cost issues, contributing to investor skepticism
about the Aetna deal.
The deal is also expected to face antitrust scrutiny as
regulators weigh the impact of the combination on competition.
Authorities are also expected to closely look at Anthem Inc's
$54 billion purchase of Cigna Corp and require
some asset sales.
The managed care sector is consolidating as insurers seek to
cut costs and negotiate with doctors and hospitals over pricing.
Humana shares were off 0.5 percent at $183.59 in Wednesday
morning trade. Aetna was off 2 cents at $112.29.
Excluding tax benefits from the sale of Concerta Inc, Humana
earned $1.67 per share, compared with the average analyst
estimate of $1.63 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. On that basis, it had reported earnings of $2.19 per
share in the year-ago quarter.
In early July, the company told analysts to expect earnings
of $1.60 to $1.65 per share on an adjusted basis.
Net income rose to $431 million, or $2.85 per share, in the
second quarter, from $344 million, or $2.19 per share, a year
earlier.
The company reported revenue of $13.73 billion, which missed
the average analyst estimate of $13.81 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Meredith Mazzilli)