Health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue rises

Feb 10 Health insurer Humana Inc, which
is being bought by rival Aetna Inc, reported an 8.4
percent rise in quarterly total revenue, helped by strength in
its Medicare Advantage business.
The company's net income fell to $101 million, or 67 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $145
million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1T70NLr)
Humana, which manages large Medicare Advantage health plans
for the elderly and disabled and also runs individual plans
under Obamacare, said total revenue rose to $13.36 billion from
$12.33 billion a year ago.
