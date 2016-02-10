UPDATE 2-Health insurer Humana takes 4Q charge for 2016 individual losses

(Recasts to focus on individual plans)
Feb 10 Health insurer Humana Inc, which
is being bought by rival Aetna Inc, on Wednesday said
that it had set aside 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter
to cover anticipated shortfalls in its 2016 individual health
plan business.
Humana had said last month that it would book anticipated
losses on the money-losing business but had not given details on
the amount. Wall Street analysts had estimated last month that
the set aside would be about 70 cents per share.
It made the disclosure as part of its quarterly earnings
report.
Humana also said that it continues to evaluate its
participation in the individual commercial business for 2017.
Other insurers including UnitedHealth Group are
considering the extent of their individual business in 2017 and
have also taken losses, saying that some members are costing
more than they expected.
Humana said that many of its high cost members from 2015 had
renewed their 2016 plans through Obamacare, a new type of
individual insurance created under President Barack Obama's
national healthcare reform law.
The company said it had 899,100 individual customers at the
end of 2015 and expects that number to decline 200,000 to
300,000 people in 2016.
In addition to Obamacare plans, Humana also has individual
customers in plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care
Act but that were grandfathered through this year.
Humana said that it had set aside a total reserve of $176
million in the fourth quarter, saying it set premium prices too
low for the medical services use.
Humana, whose business is primarily managing Medicare
Advantage health plans for the elderly and disabled and also
runs individual plans under Obamacare, said it expects growth in
both earnings per share and revenue in 2017.
Humana said it continues to expect its deal to be bought by
Aetna to close by the end of the year.
The company said it expects adjusted earnings of at least
$8.85 in 2016, well above the average analysts' estimate of
$8.73 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net income fell to $101 million, or 67 cents
per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $145
million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Humana earned $1.45 per share, beating
the average analysts' estimate of $1.44 per share.
Total revenue rose 8.4 percent to $13.36 billion, missing
average analysts' estimate of $13.51 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Caroline Humer
in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)