Health insurer Humana's profit falls 46 pct on higher costs

May 4 U.S. health insurer Humana, which is being acquired by rival Aetna Inc reported a near 46 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs in its retail business.

The business sells Medicare Advantage plans, employer group plans and prescription drug plans, among others.

Humana's net income fell to $234 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $430 million, or $2.82 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue slipped to $13.80 billion from $13.83 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)