2016年 11月 4日

Health insurer Humana's quarterly pretax profit rises 39 pct

Nov 4 Health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly pretax profit jumped 39 percent as it added more members to its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to the elderly and people with disabilities.

The company, whose acquisition by larger rival Aetna Inc has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said pretax income rose to $902 million, or $2.98 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $648 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $13.69 billion from $13.36 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

