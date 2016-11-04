Health insurer Humana's quarterly pretax profit rises 39 pct

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly pretax profit jumped 39 percent as it added more members to its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to the elderly and people with disabilities.
The company, whose acquisition by larger rival Aetna Inc has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said pretax income rose to $902 million, or $2.98 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $648 million, or $2.09 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $13.69 billion from $13.36 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.