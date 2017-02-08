版本:
U.S. health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue falls 3.6 pct

Feb 8 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc posted a 3.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, hurt in part by a decline in premium revenue associated with fewer individual commercial members.

Humana, whose $34 billion deal with Aetna Inc was blocked in court last month, said it would provide an update on the Aetna transaction no later than Feb. 16.

Humana reported pretax loss of $486 million, or $2.68 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with pretax income of $246 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss primarily reflects a write-off of about $583 million, in receivables associated with the risk corridor premium stabilization program, Humana said.

Revenue fell to $12.88 billion from $13.36 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
