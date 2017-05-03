Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit surges

May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .

Humana's net income rose to $1.12 billion, or $7.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $254 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Aetna walked away from the Humana deal earlier this year after a federal judge backed the U.S. Justice Department's decision to block the deal on antitrust grounds.

Total revenue fell to $13.76 billion from $13.80 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)