版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 5日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Humana CEO says extension of old policies affects Obamacare sign-ups

Feb 5 Humana Inc : * CEO Bruce Broussard says during conference call that company evaluating strategic alternatives for its closed long-term care insurance business * CEO says seeing higher retention of individuals in non-Obamacare health plans

due to extensions of old plans * CEO says believes risk pool will deteriorate as old policies are renewed * CEO says receiving more applications from young people, possibly because of

payment subsidies from government * CEO says 82 percent of new members from Obamacare receiving government

subsidies * CEO says more young people are signing up for Obamacare plans, likely because

of these subsidies
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐