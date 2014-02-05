BRIEF-Humana CEO says extension of old policies affects Obamacare sign-ups

Feb 5 Humana Inc : * CEO Bruce Broussard says during conference call that company evaluating strategic alternatives for its closed long-term care insurance business * CEO says seeing higher retention of individuals in non-Obamacare health plans

due to extensions of old plans * CEO says believes risk pool will deteriorate as old policies are renewed * CEO says receiving more applications from young people, possibly because of

payment subsidies from government * CEO says 82 percent of new members from Obamacare receiving government

subsidies * CEO says more young people are signing up for Obamacare plans, likely because

of these subsidies