Humana says expects 2015 exchange rate increases

May 7 Managed care company Humana Inc. said on Wednesday it expects a percentage rise in the single-digits to the double-digits in the premium rates for 2015 individual health plans that comply with the national healthcare reform law.

Humana executives said during a conference call that those rate increases are partly due to the extension of some existing individual healthcare policies that are believed to have diverted some healthier people from the pool of new policy holders.

They also reflect a scheduled decline in 2015 risk-related payments to insurers who sell plans on the exchanges, Humana executives said.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alden Bentley)
