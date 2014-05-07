Humana says expects 2015 exchange rate increases

May 7 Managed care company Humana Inc.
said on Wednesday it expects a percentage rise in the
single-digits to the double-digits in the premium rates for 2015
individual health plans that comply with the national healthcare
reform law.
Humana executives said during a conference call that those
rate increases are partly due to the extension of some existing
individual healthcare policies that are believed to have
diverted some healthier people from the pool of new policy
holders.
They also reflect a scheduled decline in 2015 risk-related
payments to insurers who sell plans on the exchanges, Humana
executives said.
