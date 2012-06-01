CORRECTED-BRIEF-Human Genome Sciences rejects GSK's $13 per share offer

BRIEF-Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
* Amphastar announces the receipt of a CRL for Intranasal Naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose
June 1 Human Genome Sciences Inc :
* Response to GSK press release
* Says HGS board of directors has rejected GSK's unsolicited $13.00 per share offer
* Says HGS board of directors recommends that HGS stockholders reject GSK's tender offer
* Says "concluding unanimously that the GSK offer is inadequate, does not reflect the value inherent in HGS"
* Exploration of strategic alternatives continues to be active and fully underway"
* Terraform global reports 3q 2016 financial results and files form 10-q
Feb 21 Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement chain, reported higher-than-expected profit and sales helped by a strong housing market in the United States and set a $15 billion share repurchase plan.