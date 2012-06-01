CORRECTED-BRIEF-Human Genome Sciences rejects GSK's $13 per share offer

June 1 Human Genome Sciences Inc :

* Response to GSK press release

* Says HGS board of directors has rejected GSK's unsolicited $13.00 per share offer

* Says HGS board of directors recommends that HGS stockholders reject GSK's tender offer

* Says "concluding unanimously that the GSK offer is inadequate, does not reflect the value inherent in HGS"

* Exploration of strategic alternatives continues to be active and fully underway"