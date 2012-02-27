UPDATE 2-Human Genome 4th-qtr loss narrows; shares up

* Q4 loss/shr $0.41 vs est $0.43 loss/shr
Feb 27 Human Genome Sciences Inc
posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by lower
research and development costs, sending its shares up 5 percent
in after-market trade.
"I am confident that we are going to get to profitability in
2014," a company executive said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company has been posting losses for the last 10
quarters.
Last quarter, the company pushed its deadline to reach
profitability to 2014 from 2013 citing slow sales of Benlysta,
its key lupus drug marketed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Human Genome, however, said most of the rheumatologists, who
initiated use of Benlysta, are still in "trial mode". They are
prescribing it to a few appropriate patients to gain
experience before expanding adoption.
"We expect 2012 to continue the theme of trial and
adoption," Chief Executive Thomas Watkins said.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net sales of
$25.7 million for Benlysta.
Expectations from Benlysta were high as it is the first
major new treatment in 50 years for a disease that causes the
immune system to attack joints and organs. However, uncertainty
surrounding reimbursement has restricted some doctors from
prescribing the drug.
Q4 LOSS NARROWS
For the quarter, the company reported a net loss of $81
million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $87.6 million, or 46
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to $45.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 43 cents a share
on revenue of $42.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
R&D expenses decreased by 24 percent to $418,000.
Human Genome's shares, which have lost 34 percent of their
value since the company reported weak Benlysta sales in October,
were up 45 cents at $8.85 in extended trade. They closed at
$8.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.