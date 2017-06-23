EU backs second biosimilar copy of Humira, world's top drug

FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have
recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's
rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling
medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the
region.
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday its experts had
backed the latest copy of the drug from South Korea's Samsung
Bioepis, which specialises in making cheaper copies of complex
biotech drugs known as biosimilars.
The EU Commission, which has the final word on drug
approvals in the region, typically follows the experts' advice.
Amgen won European approval for the first copy of
the drug, also called adalimumab, in March.
These green lights clear the way for biosimilar copies of
Humira to be launched in Europe in due course, although lawyers
do not expect this to happen before October 2018, given the
patents protecting adalimumab.
Samsung Bioepis, an unlisted unit of South Korean
conglomerate Samsung Group, already sells biosimilar
copies of two other rheumatoid arthritis drugs, Remicade and
Enbrel, in Europe.
It will market its version of Humira under the brand name
Imraldi.
While the company has yet to turn a profit since it was
formed in 2012, Samsung Group hopes the biosimilars' maker will
eventually emerge as a new growth engine for the
smartphones-to-shipbuilding conglomerate.
Bioepis is 94.6 percent owned by contract drugmaker Samsung
Biologics. U.S. biotech group Biogen is
also a minority shareholder.
