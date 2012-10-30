Want to be Hungarian? Buy some bonds

* Ruling Fidesz proposes offering residency for major
investors
* Condition is buying at least 250,000 euros worth of 5-yr
bonds
* Chinese investors specifically targeted -lawmaker
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Oct 30 Lawmakers in indebted European
Union member Hungary are waving the prospect of a passport at
well-heeled foreign investors.
Proposed legislation listed on parliament's website would
grant permanent residency and ultimately Hungarian citizenship
to outsiders who buy at least 250,000 euros ($322,600) worth of
special government bonds.
Hungarian passport holders are entitled to live and work
throughout the European Union.
The move, backed by the ruling government party, is designed
to attract new investors, especially from China.
Hungary has billions of euros worth of foreign currency debt
maturing in the next few years and has explored a variety of
ways to refinance.
Its plans include selling euro-denominated bonds to domestic
buyers and trying to attract major new investors from Asia.
Selling debt in western bond markets would happen only after
tricky talks with international lenders wrap up, the government
has said.
Budapest has asked for a financing backstop from the EU and
the International Monetary Fund, but talks are dragging on and
analysts see only a 50 percent chance of a deal.
The proposed legislation calls for the debt management
office to issue special "residency bonds" to foreigners. Holders
of at least a quarter of a million euros' worth of the paper
would get preferential immigration treatment.
"The goal of the modification is to create the institution
of 'investor residency' in Hungary," the lawmakers who put forth
the legislation wrote in their proposal.
"The proposal ties gaining citizenship to buying bonds
because it intends to aid state financing this way," they wrote.
"Other investments from those applying for such residency could
boost the real estate, retail and investment markets."
One of the authors of the proposal said Chinese investors
were specifically targeted.
"The Chinese have articulated repeatedly that we should help
their Hungarian investments," ruling party lawmaker Mihaly Babak
told the daily Nepszabadsag. "If someone is a Hungarian citizen
they have more (investment) opportunities."
"The condition of a preferential process is the purchase of
250,000 euros worth of bonds with a five year maturity ... We
can attract capital from the so-called Third World this way and
also finance reducing state debt."