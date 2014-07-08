版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 19:55 BJT

Hungary's competition watchdog fines concrete firms on cartel charge

BUDAPEST, July 8 Hungary's competition watchdog GVH has imposed fines totalling 2.79 billion forints ($12.3 million) on eight concrete producers saying they formed a cartel between 2005 and 2007 and curbed competition.

The authority said in a statement that among the eight firms, Cemex Hungaria Kft would have to pay the biggest fine of 644 million forints ($2.83 million).

The Hungarian unit of Austria's STRABAG Epito Zrt would have to pay 428 million forints, and Osteuropeische Zementbeteiligungs AG 550 million forints.

"When setting the fine, GVH considered it a key factor that price fixing and dividing the market qualifies as hard-core cartel and the businesses, with their behaviour which violated the law, significantly limited competition," the GVH said.

The watchdog said it considered the market share of the companies in the Hungarian market in the Budapest transport concrete market when making its ruling. ($1 = 227.2300 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐