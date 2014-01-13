UPDATE 1-Early morning bomb damages Budapest bank branch, no one hurt

BUDAPEST Jan 13 A bomb blew up at the Budapest
branch of the Hungarian CIB Bank in the early hours of Monday
morning, but police said no one was injured.
The device went off shortly after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT), police
said. The explosion ripped off a large part of the wall of the
building in which the bank's branch is located.
"Based on preliminary data, the explosion was caused by an
explosive device of unknown structure and substance," police
said in a statement.
They said they were looking for a motorcyclist who drove off
from the scene, but gave no indication of any possible motive
for the attack.
CIB Bank is a unit of Italy's Banca Intesa. A CIB
spokeswoman declined to comment.
There are also other banks nearby, including the next-door
branch of Budapest Bank, a unit of GE Capital, which was
also damaged.
Banks are generally unpopular in Hungary after encouraging
hundreds of thousands of households to take out foreign currency
mortgages that were relatively cheap before the 2008 financial
crisis, but have become very expensive as the forint's value has
fallen.
The government has implemented various schemes to help
indebted households and is planning a further measure that banks
fear could cause them big losses.