Hungary, Factors to watch, July 29

BUDAPEST, July 29 Following is a list of events
in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press
reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - April-June unemployment (0700)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - O2 Czech Republic to release first half
results (0500)
CZECH - Central European Media Enterprises to
release Q2 2015 results (0600)
IN THE NEWS REUTERS
Cheniere LNG could dent Russian gas dominance in SE
Europe-sources
Cheniere Energy Inc plans to deliver liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to central and southeastern Europe within a
few years, a move that with U.S. supplies would loosen Russia's
energy grip on the region, sources told Reuters.
Olympics-IOC expects U.S. 2024 bid despite Boston pullout
The International Olympic Committee remains confident the
United States will deliver a bid to host the 2024 Summer Games
despite Boston's withdrawal from the race on Monday.
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Boston flop a sobering reminder to
Toronto
Basking in the glow of a hugely successful Pan American
Games Toronto mayor John Tory was looking at an Olympic bid in a
more sobering light on Monday as Boston pulled out of the 2024
Summer Games race.
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)