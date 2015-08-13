Hungary, Factors to watch, Aug 13

BUDAPEST Aug 13 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - June construction industry output, June farming producer price index (0700)

BUDAPEST - Eaton Corp to announce new investment in Hungary (0845)

BUDAPEST - 1-year Treasury bill tender (0930)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Debt managers tender 300 million lei worth of six-month treasury bills

ROMANIA - Cenbank to release June current account balance data

ROMANIA - State-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz to release H1 results

CZECH REPUBLIC - July grain harvest estimate (0900)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Current account 06/15 (1000)

POLAND - Selvita on H1 results (1000)

POLAND - Aplisens on H1 results (1200)

POLAND - Deputy PM Piechocinski conference on power supplies (1200)

POLAND - Kety on H1 results (1200)

POLAND - M3 Money Supply, CPI, current account data (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Czech crown bucks equities slide caused by China

The Czech crown strengthened on Wednesday as political pressure grew on the Czech central bank to let it firm just as China's moves to weaken the yuan are knocking down Central European equities. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)