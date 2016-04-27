Hungary, Factors to watch, April 27

BUDAPEST, April 27 Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

No events of note.

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Central European Media Enterprises Q1/16 results

CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auction

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 2-Hungary cuts rate by 15 bps, more "slight" easing ahead

BUDAPEST, April 26 The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05 percent NBHI on Tuesday as it tries to bolster the economy, but it signalled that room for more rate cuts was limited.

CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after rate cut, Polish minister talks up zloty

BUDAPEST, April 26 The forint rebounded on Tuesday after Hungary's central bank cut rates and the zloty surged, as exporters bought it after a heavy sell-off on Monday and it was also helped by verbal intervention from Polish Finance Minister Piotr Nowak.

Hungary c.bank under fire over its foundations' contracts

A Hungarian opposition party asked state prosecutors to examine a possible misuse of public funds by foundations set up by the central bank, in a case seen as a test of transparency and the role of the bank's head, an ally of the prime minister.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)