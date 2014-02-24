Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 24

BUDAPEST Feb 24 Following is a list of events
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)
BUDAPEST - Development Minister, energy group MVM chief hold
joint news conference on nuclear plant expansion (0930)
IN THE REGION
CZECH - PPI, Jan (0800)
SLOVAKIA - Inflation, Jan (0800)
POLAND - Unemployment, Jan (0900)
POLAND - Retail sales, Jan (0900)
Trade surplus protects Hungary despite forint swings - PM
Hungary's economy is shielded from fluctuations in its
forint currency because its foreign trade balance is at a record
high, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
Deutsche Telekom to invest billions in Hungary broadband
Deutsche Telekom will invest at least a billion
dollars in Hungary over the next few years on a nationwide high
speed internet network, Chief Executive Timotheus Hottges said
on Friday.
Hungary may supplement Ukraine maize shipments to Iran
Hungary could step in to supplement declining maize exports
to Iran from crisis-hit neighbour Ukraine, the Agriculture
Ministry said on Friday in response to a remark by Iran's
ambassador that Hungary could make up for recent shortfalls.
Hungary's gross wages fall 1.1 pct y/y in Dec
Hungary's gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI fell by an annual
1.1 percent in December after a 4.1 percent rise in November,
the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.