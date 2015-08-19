Hungarian central bank says will help CHF loans conversion

BUDAPEST Aug 19 Hungary's central bank will
provide commercial banks with the Swiss francs needed for the
conversion of remaining retail foreign currency loans from its
reserves, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The central bank said it would hold its first tender to sell
francs on August 24, and that banks could buy francs at the
tenders at the central bank's last official exchange rate.
The government said earlier on Wednesday that after talks
with local banks, outstanding foreign currency-denominated car
and consumer loans worth about a billion euros would be
converted into forints.
(Reporting by Sandor Peto)