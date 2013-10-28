UPDATE 1-Hungary's government says to draw up own plans for fixing FX loan problem

* Government rejected banks' proposals tabled last week

* Govt wants lower repayments, undo fx mortgages eventually

* Conversion seen around CHF/HUF 200 vs mkt rate of 240 -analyst (Adds analyst, context)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 Hungary's government will make its own plans to unwind about $8.5 billion of foreign-currency housing mortgages because the country's lenders have failed to offer satisfactory alternative proposals, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.

Borrowers in the central European country took out foreign currency-denominated loans that were popular for their low interest rates before 2008. But their repayments in forints have soared as the currency weakened in the wake of the economic crisis.

"Because the Bank Association's proposals do not offer a remedy to these problems, the government will present its proposals to Parliament in early November," Varga told the national news agency MTI.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's centre-right Fidesz party, which faces election by May next year, has initiated several schemes in recent years to ease the burden on these borrowers.

One scheme in 2011 left banks with about 1 billion euros in losses, and the country's mostly foreign-owned lenders fear the government may impose more losses on them under its new scheme.

Earlier this year, the government said it would give banks until Nov. 1 to table a solution for the problem or face a government-imposed scheme that would do away once and for all with housing mortgages denominated in foreign currencies, mainly the Swiss franc.

The total stock of such mortgages is about 1.8 trillion forints ($8.5 billion), according to the central bank. At the end of last year, repayments were in arrears on nearly one-fifth of all foreign currency loans.

The Hungarian Bank Association sent proposals on how to tackle the problem to the government on Friday. No details have been published, but Varga said on Monday that the banks' suggestions were insufficient.

The government said it wanted predictable monthly repayments on the mortgages 15-20 percent lower than now, adding that forint borrowers cannot be short-changed in the process.

Varga said the government would phase out foreign currency mortgages within 3-5 years.

"This roughly indicates capping the conversion rate of Swiss franc repayments at about 200 francs to the forint (versus 240 on the market)," K&H Bank analyst David Nemeth told Reuters.

"The devil is in the details," he added. "Whether, and how, the government or the central bank participates can make a huge difference."

He noted the government kept coming back to an earlier idea of the central bank, which in August proposed forgiving part of the principal owed on the foreign currency loans, adding that could form the basis of the plan.

Neither the central bank nor the Bank Association were immediately available for comment on Monday.

Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

At the end of 2012, the capital adequacy ratio of the Hungarian banking system on average was 15.7 percent, up from 11.2 percent at the end of 2008 according to a June report of financial supervisory. The average Tier-1 ratio was at 13.6 percent at the end of last year. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)