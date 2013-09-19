UPDATE 1-Hungary's chief banker urges gradual forex loan solution

* Swiss franc loan stock can't be converted in one go -Patai

* Expects gradual forex loan solution over 10 years

* Government wants banks to resolve problem by Nov. 1

* Bank Association chief: deadline impossible (Adds more comments, details)

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 Hungary's foreign-currency loan burden can't be converted into forints in one go, a banking industry leader said on Thursday, adding that he expected a solution aimed at resolving the problem over several years.

Mihaly Patai, the head of Hungary's Bank Association, also said some foreign-owned banks would have to decide in the next two or three years whether to shrink their Hungarian operations or pull out altogether.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will seek re-election next year, gave banks until Nov. 1. to work out what to do with once-popular foreign currency mortgages or face a government-imposed "elimination" of the loans.

Hungarians' payments have shot up as the forint has lost value against the Swiss franc, a favoured low-interest option for mortgages before the 2008 financial crisis.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear that a new scheme to help borrowers could entail a quick conversion of more than 10 billion Swiss francs ($10.8 billion) into forints, inflicting new losses on banks and further undermining the forint.

Patai, who is also chief executive of the local unit of UniCredit, told a business conference that he expected the government "to bow to realities" and accept that the problem cannot be resolved overnight.

He said he was preparing for a solution which would impose huge losses on banks but would at least be predictable and distributed over a period of 10 years.

"Both the banking system and politicians know that this (Nov. 1) deadline is impossible to meet," he said.

"Of course the government will have to solve this. Who ends up footing the bill is another matter. We will continue doing what we have done so far until Nov. 1, and then we will see what the solution is."

Patai reiterated that if banks were to convert all Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on their own and at the same time, without any official participation, it would hammer the forint.

"If we do not buy it (francs) from the central bank but from one another, that means the Swiss franc will go to 450 forints overnight and then to 700 forints by the third day because everyone will be out there buying Swiss francs," he said.

The franc was trading at about 240 to the forint at 1333 GMT.

Patai added: "It is certain that the patience of all the owners of banks is not equally strong. Some banks may get into a situation where they either reassess their Hungarian presence, the easiest way is to shrink and cut costs ... or to pull out, but then you have to sell," he said.

"I do not know which owner will go for which solution. But life has forced this decision upon us so this decision will have to be made by 2-3 banks in the next 2-3 years."

UniCredit announced earlier on Thursday that it would close some Hungarian branches to reduce costs.

Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo. ($1 = 0.9255 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)