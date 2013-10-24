UPDATE 1-Hungary prepares FX loan fix spread out over time -minister

(Adds analyst, context, quotes)
* Economy Ministry aims to submit own scheme to parliament
* Banks face Nov 1 deadline to propose FX loan solution
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Oct 24 Hungary's government is working
on a solution to help struggling foreign currency borrowers over
a longer time period, not with an immediate, one-off move, the
economy minister said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set a November 1 deadline
for banks to devise their own comprehensive proposal to help
borrowers who took out mortgages in Swiss francs and other
currencies or else face a government-imposed solution.
"We are working on a solution that is not immediate in terms
of timing but spread over a longer period," Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga told a news conference, adding the government was
in constant talks with the central bank on potential solutions.
Varga said feedback received so far did not suggest the
banks envisaged a decline in loan repayments and he said his
ministry would submit its own proposal to parliament after
November 1.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks fear Orban, who will
seek re-election next year, will impose fresh losses on them
under any new scheme after they suffered hefty taxes and huge
losses under a previous 2011 plan to help indebted borrowers.
Hungarians took out the loans, denominated chiefly in the
Swiss franc, to take advantage of their low interest rates, but
payments soared as the forint weakened after the 2008 financial
crisis, causing widespread problems in the country.
Foreign banks whose Hungarian units may be hit by a new
mortgage relief scheme include Austria's Raiffeisen
and Erste, Germany's Bayerische Landesbank
and Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.
The head of Hungary's Bank Association has warned of the
risks of any quick large-scale conversion of mortgages into
forints.
CENTRAL BANK ROLE
Varga reiterated that those who had borrowed in foreign
currencies could not end up better off than those who had taken
out mortgages in forints. The government will discuss the issue
next week, he added.
"What we can see is that the government and the central bank
are together working on some programme which may be similar to
the (existing) exchange rate barrier scheme, or may contain
elements of it," said David Nemeth, an analyst at K&H Bank.
But the details of the scheme, or the losses that banks
could face, remain unknown.
The potential impact of any scheme would also depend on the
extent the central bank provides foreign currency to banks from
its reserves.
While the government has been negotiating with banks for
months, the National Bank of Hungary, led by Orban's close ally
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, also proposed an idea of its own in a
study published on August 26.
That idea entailed a gradual and full conversion of the
loans into forints by forgiving part of the principal payments
on foreign currency mortgages and extending an earlier scheme
that allows monthly repayments at a discounted rate.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)