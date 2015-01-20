Elimination of CHF mortgages could help Hungary's growth-state sec

VIENNA Jan 20 Hungary's move to resolve the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages could help economic growth as households spend more, Economy Ministry State Secretary Gabor Orban told a Euromoney conference on Tuesday.

Orban said he was optimistic on Hungary's growth outlook as the elimination of Swiss franc mortgages seemed to be paying off in lower installments for households. "This could encourage them to spend more," he said. Hungary's economy is expected to grow at a rate of above 2 percent this year.

Budapest passed legislation late last year to convert billions of euros worth of costly foreign-currency mortgages into forints, and fixed the exchange rate for the conversion at well below current market rates.

In a panel discussion, Vazil Hudak, state secretary in Slovakia's finance ministry, said he was concerned about prospects for disinflation but hoped the European Central Bank could alleviate this via a programme of quantitative easing.

