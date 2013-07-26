版本:
Hungarian PM says wants fast solution on fx home loans

BUDAPEST, July 26 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday he wanted to move fast with plans to provide relief to borrowers struggling with foreign currency mortgages, but that it would be different to a previous measure.

Speaking on Hungarian public radio, Orban compared a mortgage relief measure implemented by his government in 2011, that caused lenders heavy losses, to a "Blitzkrieg," and indicated he wanted to avoid a repeat.

"We are proposing a solution that does not wreck the financial system but helps (borrowers) in trouble," Orban said.
